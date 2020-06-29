Live Now
Four former ‘Bows will take part in MLB Summer Camp starting this week

2020 ‘Bows in MLB – Kolten Wong, Josh Rojas, David Freitas, Greg Garcia // Instagram: @robdemello

On Monday, Major League Baseball teams completed initial announcements of their 60-man player pools for the upcoming 2020 season.

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, teams are permitted to create rosters of up to 60 players that will be able to play in the MLB this season.

Thirty players will make the opening day rosters for each team, while the other 30 will remain in an alternate training sites likely in a nearby minor league affiliate.   

Four former University of Hawaii baseball players were announced as making the 60-man pool for MLB teams.

Three of those players were all part of the 2010 WAC Championship and NCAA Tournament team that celebrated its ten year anniversary recently.

The four UH Baseball alums on MLB 60-man player pools are below.

Koten Wong, second baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (2008-2010)

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (2007-2010)

David Freitas, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers (2010)

Josh Rojas, outfielder, Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-2017)

