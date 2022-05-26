Four of the University of Hawaii football team’s 13 games will appear on national television in 2022.

Hawaii’s season opener against Vanderbilt at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Aug. 27 will also be shown on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

On Sept. 10, the Rainbow Warriors will play in the Big House at Michigan for a 2 p.m. HST kickoff. The game will be carried by the Big 10 Network.

UH’s Oct. 8 contest at San Diego State will be shown on CBS Sports Network and will kick off at 1:30 p.m. HST.

Lastly, the Rainbow Warriors will take on Fresno State in a road contest on Nov. 5 to be televised on one of the Fox Sports Networks. The specific channel and kickoff time are both to be determined at a later date.

The Rainbow Warriors‘ season opener is approximately three months away.