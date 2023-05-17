Former University of Hawaii tight end Jordan Murray has signed his first National Football League contract.

The Missouri native signed a free agent deal with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Murray, spent just one season at the University of Hawaii after four years at Missouri State of the FCS. He would finish his collegiate career with a combined 109 receptions for over 2-thousand yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

“I feel very blessed to have this opportunity. Since you start playing this game as a child, this is your dream. So to be able to have the chance to do that and for Hawaii put me on a platform to be able to get here, I’m forever thankful for it and for the Texans taking a chance on me to join the organization,” Murray told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Murray, participated in Philadelphia Eagles camp at the beginning of the month and then was invited for a private workout with Houston where he would earn the free agent deal. Having worked his way from the FCS to the FBS level, there’s a comfort in having to earn his way to a long term roster spot.

“I’m fired up to get to work. This nothing new. I’m no stranger to this situation. Just be able to get your foot in the door,” said Murray. “The mentality of coming in and having to work, I think I’ll definitely put something together and make something of this opportunity.”

Murray, is currently in Houston and will participate in Texans Organized Team Activities starting next week.