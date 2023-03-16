Former University of Hawaii linebacker Solomon Elimimian is headed to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

The All-time leading tackler in UH program history was selected as a first-ballot selection to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF) and Museum’s Class of 2023.

Elimimian, played in 133 games for BC and Saskatchewan from 2010 to 2019.

In 2014 Elimimian became the first and only defensive player to be selected as the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player ater setting a then CFL record of 143 tackles.

In 2017 he eclipsed that previous tackle mark but posting 144 takedowns and still holds three of the four highest tackles seasons in league history.

Elimimian, is a six-time Division All-Star and four-time CFL All-Star (2011, 2014 and 2016 and 2017) and was also honored as the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2010 to go with his two Most Outstanding Defensive Player awards in 2014 and 2016 and led the BC Lions to a Grey Cup championship in 2011.

The Class of 2023 will be officially inducted on Friday, September 15 in Hamilton, Ontatio, Canada.