Former University of Hawaii women’s star volleyball player Amber Igiede was picked in the first round with the seventh overall selection of the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Draft on Monday.

The Pro Volleyball Federation is a domestic women’s indoor volleyball league that was announced on Nov. 17, 2022, with league play beginning in 2024.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The 2024 season, which begins in January, will feature seven teams across the United States continent, with plans to expand to 10 teams in time for the 2025 season.

Igiede was selected by the Omaha Supernovas, a team owned by singer Jason Derulo.

NFL star quarterback Joe Burrow is also an investor in the league.

Each PVF team will have 14 roster spots, with two additional slots for future college draftees.

“Our coaching staff has invested so many hours in preparing for this draft, and we are ecstatic with our selections,” Supernovas head coach Shelton Collier said in a news release. “Our first pick, Amber Igiede, is no doubt one of the top middle blockers in the country.”

“I’m super excited and honored to be picked to the Omaha Supernovas,” Igiede said. “This is an amazing opportunity, and I am really looking forward to playing for great coaches and coming to Omaha in January. What a great and exciting time for volleyball.”