Two former University of Hawaii defenders were selected in the Canadian Football League’s Global Draft on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala was taken first overall by the Ottawa Redblacks and linebacker Penei Pavihi was tabbed by the Hamilton TigerCats fourth overall.

Both players are natives of American Samoa.

The CFL Global Draft features only players from outside of North America. The traditional CFL Draft will take place on Wednesday.

Ta’ala, Started all 13 games at defensive tackle and did not miss a game in five seasons appearing in all 64 games, starting 51. In 2023 he led all UH defensive linemen with 40 tackles (17 solo) in addition to 5.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks, while ranking as the seventh-highest graded interior defensive lineman in the Mountain West according to Pro Football Focus.

Pavihi, recorded 78 tackles with five tackles for loss as a senior, finishing his UH career with 233 tackles in 60 games to go along with two interceptions and 20 tackles for loss.

CFL Training Camps will start next week with the season getting underway in June.