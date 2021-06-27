Former UH standouts Leo & Meffy Koloamatangi provide ‘big’ opportunity for linemen at KO Bros. development camp in Honolulu

A big opportunity was provided this weekend on the gridiron where former University of Hawaii standouts Leo and Meffy Koloamatangi hosted the first ever KO Bros. Camp at Farrington High School on Saturday.

Offensive and Defensive lineman took part in a development camp that featured both a training clinic with high profile staff while also having an opportunity to have drills recorded and graded by the 247 Sports scouting service which is magnified following a 2020 prep football season that did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it sent a message to the class of 2021 and 2022 that you can’t take a year for granted and just like that out of nowhere you’re stripped of your senior years or your very important junior year and so it’s important for these kids now days to go out and take advantage of all the camps they can go to,” said Leo Koloamatangi. “Every single play, every single practice, it matters now. It’s never too early to go out there and make yourself known and gain exposure.”

Leo, who is a free agent NFL center who has played for the Detroit Lions and New York Jets, was pleased with the turnout of the event which featured both invitees and student athletes that signed up following promotion of the camp on social media. One of the participants was Farrington’s Iapani Laloulu, a 4-star class of 2023 offensive lineman who already has a scholarship offer from the University of Oregon.

“It’s good to see all these boys out here. It’s going to be a lot of competition getting to see all the Polynesian boys and all the island kids. It’s a blessing. A lot of us, we need a lot of exposure and we need a lot of film just so we can get to the places we want to get. Most of us, we want to get to college. That’s the main destination. We want to get to college and we want to pursue our dreams,” said Laloulu.

Former @HawaiiFootball standouts Leo & Meffy Koloamatangi dedicated OL/DL 1-on-1 drills in memory of the late Robert Kekaula at the @OfficialKOBros Camp at Farrington. We’ll have more on the development program on Sunday’s @KHONnews // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 @RKekaula pic.twitter.com/hY3S94BRu6 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) June 27, 2021

“The recruitment is great and the opportunity that we’re providing and the hopefulness of them going to college for free is awesome but for us, really it comes down to what we’re teaching them here in this camp,” added Leo Koloamatangi. “We believe in the basic fundamentals, nothing more. We only spend a short amount of time with these kids and we want them to grasp the true fundamentals of football. How to really play the game the right way and hopefully they can take those tools and help prepare themselves for the season that comes up with fall camp and as they compete through this next year.”

According to Koloamatangi, this weekend’s camp ill certainly be the first of many more to come in the future.

To stay up to date with the KO Bros. Camps and clinics, you can find them on Instagram & Twitter.