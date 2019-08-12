Former UH standout Rojas gets called-up, will make MLB debut for Diamondbacks tonight in Colorado

Former University of Hawaii baseball infielder Josh Rojas is headed to the big leagues.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Rojas from Triple-A Reno and designated Blake Swihart for assignment on Monday morning.

Rojas, who is 25 years old, will wear the jersey number 9 and bat sixth for the Diamondbacks on Monday against the Rockies in Colorado.

The Former Rainbow Warrior was born in Litchfield Park, Arizona. and attended Millennium High School in Goodyear, making him the 10th Arizona-born player to play for the D-backs all-time.

Rojas was acquired on July 31 from the Astros, along with RHP Corbin Martin, RHP J.B. Bukauskas and INF/OF Seth Beer, for RHP Zack Greinke and cash considerations.

Most recently, Rojas played in eight games for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces. He hit .514 (18-for-35), with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 14 RBIs.

Overall this season, he has played in 105 games at Reno, Triple-A Round Rock (Astros) and Double-A Corpus Christi (Astros), hitting .332, with 33 doubles, 6 triples, 23 homers, 83 RBI, 57 walks and 33 stolen bases.

Rojas spent two seasons at UH (2016 & 2017) and in his senior season was named second team All-Big West, starting 50 games at third base. He registered six triples to lead the team with the highest UH three-bagger count since 1997 – finishing second in the conference and 16th in the NCAA.