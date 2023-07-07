Former University of Hawaii star pitcher, Brianna Lopez, has found a new home.

The two-time All-Big West selection announced on Friday that she has transferred to Ole Miss of the SEC.

In her two years with the Rainbow Wahine, the Riverside, California native won 29 games, pitched 329 innings, and recorded 253 strikeouts, all with a career 2.25 earned run average.

With Lopez’s departure, All-Big West Freshman, Key-annah Campbell-Pua, will be Hawaii’s leading returning pitcher. Campbell-Pua has so far thrown 109 innings with a 3.06 ERA.