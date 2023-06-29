More than a decade after propelling the University of Hawaii to its last NCAA Regional appearance, former Rainbow Warrior outfielder, Jeff Van Doornum, continues to thrive in the baseball universe. However, this time, he’s traded his cleats for cardboard.

The Huntington Beach native was a tour de force for the ‘Bows, registering a remarkable 79 extra-base hits during his four-year tenure with the program between 2008-2011. Today, Van Doornum is an influential figure known as ‘Banger Breaks’ in the world of trading cards.

Through various social media platforms, Van Doornum is a jack-of-all-trades, handling buying, selling, trading, and providing analysis in the trading card world. He has also involved himself in perhaps the closest thing to the suspense of being back in the batter’s box, which is opening sealed boxes of cards which is known as ‘breaking boxes’. This allows viewers to purchase spots in the opening, then receive, the unpacked cards under the ‘Roto-Breaks’ banner.

Recalling his transition to this new venture, Van Doornum said, “Back when COVID happened, like a lot of people, I’m sure you know, you had a lot of time in your hand. So I went back into my collection. I grew up collecting baseball cards and I saw that there was actually money to be made, but also the ability to have fun and really make an impact on people.”

He elaborated on his various roles, stating, “There’s so many different aspects within the industry, whether it’s just cards or going to a trading card show and hosting and putting on an event, where people actually go and enjoy that experience. I do a little bit of everything, really. I open up the boxes, I host shows as well. I also do online trivia as well on different platforms.”

Van Doornum, who was in corporate America for ten years after his sports career, encourages people to continue pursuing their passions. He expressed, “One thing I always tell people is just keep grinding it out. It took a while for me to find my passion. I always knew baseball was my passion, but I didn’t know that there was like sports, I guess after the physical aspect of it.”

For those interested in joining his journey, or to buy, trade, or sell cards with Van Doornum himself, you can follow Jeff on Instagram.

Check back for video of JVD’s exclusive ‘break’rip’ for KHON2 Sports to show what exactly happens during a ‘break’.