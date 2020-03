Former Hawaii running back Nate Jackson is holding a benefit fundraiser on Sunday at Scarlet Honolulu.

Jackson, who played for UH from 1998 to 2001, has undergone two heart surgeries recently. The fundraiser is aimed to hinder medical costs.

The fundraiser will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. and costs $10 for pre-sale and $15 at the door. There will be light pupus, raffles, prize giveaways, local vendors, entertainment and more.