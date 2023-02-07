Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp started the season as a member of the New York Giants.

On Sunday, it will end in a familiar spot: In the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kemp, who latched back on to Kansas City’s practice squad on Oct. 3, 2022, was thrust into action in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29 after multiple receivers were injured and made a crucial first-down catch for 13 yards, going beyond his usual special teams duties.

“I’ve had to prepare as if I were going to go into a game like that, as if I was going to have to be thrown in as what would be a starting receiver role,” Kemp told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “You know, you always have to prepare like that and it just never has come to that point until until this game, so to finally have a moment like that where I can show my preparation and show my execution (was great).”

Despite being 27, Kemp is already an NFL journeyman and has suited up for five different franchises.

“It feels good to get that on the field,” Kemp said. “I’ve had a journey and it’s been positive. That’s the only way I can look at it. And it’s continued to rise. So going into (Sunday), I’m definitely going to enjoy it. Not many people get to play in one, let alone three, though. I’m definitely not going to take anything for granted.”

As Kemp alluded to, he’s set to be a part of his third Super Bowl in four years, all with the Chiefs.

Kemp hopes he’s setting an example for younger players in the NFL who want to stick around in the league. For Kemp, it’s meant battling through injuries and dozens of roster transactions.

“Every other year is a surreal experience. You always dreamed of playing in the Super Bowl and you dream of it once. And so in my career to to be able to be a part of that game three times already in my short six years is something I can’t even describe,” Kemp says. “I’m so grateful to be a part of a team like this, so grateful to have a journey like mine where I can really appreciate these moment.

“And so, like I said, I’m just eternally grateful for everything that brought me to this point. Anything that I can tell a young guy on how to navigate a world like ours where it’s so stressful at times and then you can peak so high and then you can get to the bottom of the valley and really hit some lows as well.

It’s tough for the younger guys to kind of navigate through that, and it gets easier as you go through it throughout the years. But it’s something that you have to learn. I was fortunate to have guys like Chris Conley who were there when when I stepped foot into the building, who could kind of show me what being a pro is and how to approach things. And then growing up in the Kansas City offense with Tyreke (Hill) and Demarcus Robinson, Sammy Watkins, all those guys are pros and elite athletes and they know how to do it the right way. And so to following along with them, I believe it’s my job now being in my sixth year in this offense and sixth year on this team to show the younger generation how a player like me or a player like them can last as long as we can.”