Former UH receiver Marcus Kemp rejoins Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid ‘glad’ to have him back

CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Marcus Kemp #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on September 9, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Former University of Hawaii wide receiver Marcus Kemp has resigned with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kemp, 25, who was placed on injured reserve last season and released in March, was brought back earlier in the week for a tryout on Tuesday before rejoining the team and participating in practice on Wednesday.

“I’m so glad that he’s back now cause he was playing the best football he’s played since we’ve had him here last year,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters following practice on Wednesday.

Originally, Kemp joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2017, where he would make the active roster as a rookie earning playing time on special teams. Kemp played in all sixteen games in 2018 as a special teams ace and reserve receiver. He scored touchdowns in his first two preseasons and was averaging over 12 yards per catch in exhibition play at the start of this season before suffering a torn ACL. Kemp was placed on injured reserve and was part of last year’s Super Bowl championship roster.

Kemp joins Pearl City’s Jordan Ta’amu on the Chiefs roster with Hawaii ties. Ta’amu was added for depth at quarterback in the offseason after a succesful run in the XFL.

Kansas City is scheduled to open their season on September 10, against the Texans.