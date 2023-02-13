Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp joined elite company on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, Kemp played in 17 snaps on special teams, including multiple key blocks to allow for a 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney, a Super Bowl record.

Kemp became just the seventh UH alum to win multiple Super Bowl rings. The others are Larry Cole, Adrian Klemm, Jason Elam and Ma’a Tanuvasa with two, while Mark Tuinei has three. Standing alone at the top is Jesse Sapolu with four.

“I got there as young kid, you know? Never had been to Hawaii and I stepped foot there as an 18 year old kid and kind of just jumped in and stayed there for four years,” Kemp told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It became a real big part of my life and that’s where I grew up. I mean, that’s when you’re hitting your real adulthood and learning how to be a man. So I consider that, you know, a huge part of my life and obviously the culture there is very specific and deep rooted.

“For me to to make it to the Super Bowl and continue on the legacy of greats that come from the state or the college and just to be in the conversation with with guys like that, it feels special to me.”

With the 2023 season now over, Kemp is officially a free agent.