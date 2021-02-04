Former UH quarterback Cole McDonald signs with Arizona Cardinals

Former University of Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald is headed back to the National Football League.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are signing McDonald to a future contract for the 2021 season.

We have signed QB Cole McDonald to a future contract for the 2021 season. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 4, 2021

McDonald, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, was released in training camp and did not find his way back to an NFL roster, instead signing to play in the Spring Football League.

McDonald worked out for the Cardinals in late December.

As a junior at UH in 2019, the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder recorded 4,135 passing yards (third in the nation), 33 touchdowns and rushed for 383 yards and seven scores on 101 attempts.

In three seasons at Hawaii, McDonald totaled 8,032 yards, 70 touchdowns and 24 interceptions on 61.4 percent passing (326-of-511).

McDonald ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, good for the fastest quarterback time.