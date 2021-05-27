Former UH quarterback Cole McDonald released by Arizona Cardinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arizona Cardinals’ Cole McDonald works out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Cole McDonald is again an NFL free agent.

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they were releasing the former University of Hawaii quarterback.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

McDonald signed with the Cardinals in February.

McDonald was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but was promptly released a few months later.

Following his time with the Titans, McDonald had a tryout for the Carolina Panthers before a brief stint with the Conquerors of the Spring League.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories