Former UH quarterback Cole McDonald released by Arizona Cardinals

Cole McDonald is again an NFL free agent.
On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they were releasing the former University of Hawaii quarterback.
McDonald signed with the Cardinals in February.
McDonald was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but was promptly released a few months later.
Following his time with the Titans, McDonald had a tryout for the Carolina Panthers before a brief stint with the Conquerors of the Spring League.