Former UH quarterback Cole McDonald released by Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals’ Cole McDonald works out during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Cole McDonald is again an NFL free agent.

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they were releasing the former University of Hawaii quarterback.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

We have released QB Cole McDonald. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 27, 2021

McDonald signed with the Cardinals in February.

McDonald was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but was promptly released a few months later.

Following his time with the Titans, McDonald had a tryout for the Carolina Panthers before a brief stint with the Conquerors of the Spring League.