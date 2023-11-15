Former University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Smith has been added to the 40-man roster for the Cleveland Guardians.

Smith became the first University of Hawaii product to appear in the World Baseball Classic in March representing Team Canada.

During the minor league season, Smith continued to climb the organizational ladder, splitting time in Double and Triple-A in 2023.

Smith continued to impress as a reliever, racking up 95 strikeouts in 62.2 innings while converting 15 of his 17 save opportunities in 2023.

Kailua alumnus Joey Cantillo is also a member of Cleveland’s 40-man roster.