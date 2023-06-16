Former Mililani High School and University of Hawaii defensive back Taz Stevenson will host an all-day skills camp at Farrington High School’s Skippa Diaz Stadium on July 1.

Stevenson finished his collegiate career at Hawaii as a graduate transfer but spent his first four years at Washington. His former teammate at UW, DiAndre Campbell, who had a brief stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, is a co-host of the camp.

The Level Up Camp runs from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. on July 1. Admission costs $125 if registered online, while walk-ins will cost $150. The camp is open to kids from Grades 3-12.

A tab is also available for donations.

Registration can be found at this link.