Former UH men’s basketball standout Justice Sueing proud of namesake ahead of 2021 NCAA Tournament

Former University of Hawaii men’s basketball standout Justice Sueing sees a part of himself whenever he sees his son, also named Justice, play the game.

Names aside, both Justice Sueing Jr. and Justice Sueing Sr. are forwards who each put up high scoring numbers in their respective college careers. Justice Sueing Jr. scored 886 total points in his first two seasons at California before transferring to Ohio State, while Justice Sueing Sr. averaged 17.4 points per game in his final season with the ‘Bows in 1995-1996.

Neither have played in an NCAA Tournament, but that will change on Friday when Ohio State takes on Oral Roberts in the Round of 64 at 9 a.m. HST on Friday. In his first season for the Buckeyes, Justice Sueing Jr. has seen his scoring average decrease to 10.9 points per game, but he’s traded it in for a lot more winning. California won a total of 16 games in his two seasons there. Even in a pandemic-shortened season, the 2020-2021 Ohio State team has already surpassed that in a highly competitive Big 10 Conference to go 21-9, earning a favorable No. 2 seed in the South Region.

“You probably heard me yelling and screaming. My voice is messed up now because I go hard, especially when I see him, I know it’s hard work and I support him 100 percent,” Justice Sueing Sr. told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I’m usually quiet at games but there’s something that brings that fire out of me, watching me watch him, I’m gonna make sure he knows I’m there and give him that extra adrenaline coming from pops.”

Justice Sueing Jr. was born and raised in Honolulu before transferring to Mater Dei in California to finish out his high school career. He’s made regular return trips, but even when he’s gone, his affinity for the islands has never wavered according to his father.

“Justice loves home. Justice keeps an ukulele with him. Now on this trip, he has his ukulele with him, he has a bunch of friends there, he knows he has that love and support from Hawaii,” Justice Sueing Sr. says. “Everyone’s pushing for him, he’s pushing hard. He’s a hard worker and he’s repping the way the needs to be repped. I’m proud, I’m happy for him. He had a plan and it’s been working for him and I don’t have to do much, just have his back. I’m the back man, I’m his hype man.”