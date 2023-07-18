Despite not being selected in last week’s Major League Baseball draft, Casey Yamauchi, a former standout player from the University of Hawaii-Hilo, has achieved his lifelong dream by signing as a free agent with the Oakland Athletics.

Hailing from Hilo, Yamauchi, who earned the title of NCAA Academic All-American in his senior year, delivered an impressive performance this past season, recording a remarkable batting average of .404. He also scored 50 runs and made 23 steals, adding to his career hit total of 240, which is a program record.

The Oakland Athletics recognized his talent while he was playing in the MLB Draft League in Maryland, leading to his signing as a middle-infielder.

“It’s everything that I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid. Ever since I knew what professional baseball was, it’s always what I wanted to do,” Yamauchi told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’s a dream come true. So I’m really happy. My family’s happy.”

When asked about being an inspiration for others, Yamauchi expressed his desire to change the perception of playing baseball in Hawaii.

“It’s not a desired location to be playing, but I hope now people will look at it differently, that it’s actually a good program and you can make it out of there because a lot of people think that Hawaii doesn’t get enough exposure. But we definitely do nowadays and I’m hoping that there will be more of a trend where guys, local guys will stay home and they’ll get to play because it is possible.”

Regarding his mindset, Yamauchi emphasized that while he didn’t receive a large paycheck like some other players, he values the opportunity to prove himself at the professional level.

“I’m not playing here for the money. It’s not a job. To me, this is something that I love. This is something that I want to work for. This has been my dream, so I’m not working for it for any benefits or anything. I just wanted I wanted to prove to myself that, you know, I can compete at the next level, at the professional level. So that’s what I want to do.”

Currently preparing for rookie-ball, Yamauchi’s next step will be placement in the minor leagues. It is worth noting that only one player in the history of UH Hilo has reached the major leagues: Tyler Yates, the older brother of Kirby Yates, the current pitcher for the Atlanta Braves.