Gary Allen, considered the greatest running back in University of Hawaii football history died on Saturday at the age of 63.

Friends and former teammates confirmed his passing, saying that he suffered from heart failure.

“He lit up a room. I mean, just he just had that outgoing personality and it seems like a lot of the great players not only have great ability, they have an energy about them, an aura about them. And Gary was one of those guys,” former UH head coach Bob Wagner who as an assistant recruited Allen to the program told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Allen starred at tailback for the Rainbow Warriors from 1978-81 and remains the most prolific rusher in the history of the program.

The Los Angeles, California native was a four-time honorable mention Associated Press All-American tailback. The fan favorite set 30 school rushing, total offense and all-purpose yardage records, including most career rushes (647), yards gained rushing (3,451) and 100-yard rushing games (15). Allen, was also a three-time first team all-WAC and three-time honorable mention A.P. all-Coast selection.

Allen played in the Hula Bowl and Japan Bowl all-star games in 1982. He continued his playing career in the NFL as a draft selection of the Houston Oilers. He would later play for the Dallas Cowboys before becoming an All-Star in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders in 1986 & 1987.