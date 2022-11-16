Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Five former University of Hawaii football players were selected on day one of the 2023 XFL Draft on Wednesday, headlined by 2021 Rainbow Warriors star Calvin Turner.

The versatile threat on offense and special teams was tabbed by the San Antonio Brahmas with the 14th offensive skill position pick.

As a senior at UH in 2021, Turner was named to the Mountain West second team as a receiver and led the team in total touchdowns (12), rushing touchdowns (8), receptions (73) and all-purpose yards (1,523).

After going unselected in the NFL Draft this past spring, he had tryouts with the 49ers and Ravens but was not signed.

10 picks later, former UH receiver Cedric Byrd, had his name announced as well, taken by Houston with the 24th selection.

In his senior season of 2019, Byrd posted 1,097 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns and was a first-team selection by the Mountain West Conference.

On the defensive side of the ball, two former UH defensive backs were tabbed on Wednesday, with Cortez Davis, who finished his UH career in 2021 being taken by the D.C. Defenders with the 45th overall pick and 2019 standout Rojesterman Farris tabbed by Seattle with the 58th selection.

Rounding out the UH football selections in the XFL Draft was former center Kohl Levao who was taken 59th in the offensive line portion of the draft. Levao, finishes his UH career in the 2020 season.

