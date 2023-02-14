Former University of Hawaii head football coach Greg McMackin has passed away at the age 77.

Family made the announcement on social media on Tuesday as his grand daughter Kayla said, “He passed peacefully on February 14th, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones playing his favorite songs.”

McMackin, was said to have been battling a long term illness.

McMackin, was the head coach at UH from 2008-2011, going 29-25 leading the Warriors to two bowl games and winning the programs last conference title in 2010.

Prior to becoming head coach for Hawaii, he served as defensive coordinator under June Jones in both 1999 and 2007, helping lead the program to conference titles in both of those seasons.

Beyond coaching at UH, he served as a longtime defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Hurricanes, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.