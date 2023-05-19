Former University of Hawaii defensive lineman Justus Tavai has signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Tavai spent the first four years of his college career at UH before spending the 2022 season with San Diego State.

Tavai’s older brother, Jahlani, was a standout linebacker for Hawaii and is currently a member of the Patriots.

Jahlani Tavai is currently under contract with the Patriots through the 2024 season.

Justus and Jahlani Tavai were teammates at Hawaii during the 2018 season.