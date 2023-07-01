Former University of Hawaii Head football coach June Jones was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday evening.

According to the Honolulu Police Department Jones was taken into custody at 9:28 pm near the intersection of Waialae Avenue and Kilauea Avenue.

Jones, 70, was released on $500 bail.

Jones, who is the all-time head coaching wins leader in UH football history with a record of 76-41 in nine seasons. He led the program to two conference championships, seven bowl game appearances and a trip to the Sugar Bowl in his final season of 2007.

Most recently, Jones served as offensive coordinator of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons this past season.