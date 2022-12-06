It was a breakthrough weekend on the beach for Hawaii’s Carly Kan.

The Punahou graduate and former University of Hawaii beach volleyball standout captured her first career AVP tournament championship at the Central Florida Open.

Kan, who was spectacular in the final with 16 kills, hitting .800 in the three set win, took top spot with partner Jen Keddy. It was the first time that the two had ever played together. In fact, Kan formed the tandem via Instagram direct message just four weeks prior to the event.

“Me and Jenn, we’ve talked to each other but we weren’t exactly like super close friends or anything but she picks me up from the airport, super nice of her to do that. We were just talking and she’s just like, wouldn’t it be so funny if we just won,” Kan said with a laugh. “I was laughing and was like, yeah, that would be funny and kind of throughout the whole trip we would just keep saying that. What if we just win? It was something she kept saying and said actually, I’ve been manifesting this for a whole month now.”

Since finishing at UH, having gone 64-16 in two seasons with the Rainbow Wahine beach program has played in numerous AVP events but 2022 was her first full season that was not interrupted by COVID cancellations. Throughout the season, Kan’s primary goal was to reach the final day of a tournament. A mission that was not accomplished until this past week.

“My goal was to just make it to Sunday, that’s all I wanted to do but to hear that she had been really thinking about it, I think that even pushed me further to think bigger for myself,” said Kan.

The victory was a strong finish to the season for Kan, who is eager for the offseason grind ahead of the 2023 season which is expected to get started in May. It’s unknown at this time whether or not the Kan/Keddy pairing will continue but it’s certainly a possibility.

“I’m excited for the offseason and I’m excited for what’s coming up next I think.”

Kan, was not the only Hawaii native to enter the winners circle this past weekend, as Taylor Crabb and partner Phil Dalhauser won the men’s division. The victory was the 50th career AVP Tournament title for Crabb.