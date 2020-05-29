Former UH Beach Volleyball player, Julia Scoles, leaves for USC

The USC beach volleyball team announced today that former University of Hawai’i Beach volleyball player, Julia Scoles (Mooresville, N.C.), is joining The Women of Troy for the 2020-21 academic year. Scoles was a 2019 All-Big West selection in her time at UH.

Scoles, whose 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, completed her time at UH with a 36-8 overall record and was an AVCA Top-Flight Award winner in addition to her All-Big West accolades. She was chosen to several all-tournament teams and was named to the Big West Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Scoles and partner Ari Homayun were chosen as the Big West Pair of the Week three times in 2019 and posted a season-high 10-match winning streak between Feb. 24 and March 17.

Prior to beginning her career on the sand, Scoles was an indoor volleyball standout at North Carolina where she was named the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year. She was also chosen to the AVCA’s East Region Team as the regional Freshman of the Year and was later awarded All-America honorable mention. Before her second season was cut short due to injury, Scoles was named as one of 12 candidates for the honor of PrepVolleyball.com’s Preseason National Player of the Year award.