Former University of Hawaii baseball standout and current Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas entered Friday with zero home runs for the 2022 season.

He exited with three.

Rojas went 3-for-5 in a 10-6 win against the Chicago Cubs at iconic Wrigley Field on Friday, with all three of his hits leaving the yard, boosting his batting average to a respectable .289.

THIRD HOMER OF THE DAY FOR @JoshRojass!!! pic.twitter.com/0iJQN86zH3 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 20, 2022

Rojas played for Hawaii from 2016 to 2017 and was selected in the 26th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. The Arizona native was traded to the Diamondbacks in 2019 and made his major league debut that same year.

"I had this date on the calendar as the road trip I did not want to miss."

Former @HawaiiBaseball's Josh Rojas went yard three times at Wrigley Field in win over Cubs. He had 0 HR entering the day (only 14 GP). #RajahRojas #BowsInThePros



📝@c_shimabuku👉https://t.co/Upa4Klo2c0 pic.twitter.com/TsiI3k9CWO — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) May 20, 2022

In four years in the MLB, Rojas has proven to be a valuable asset to the Diamondbacks with his versatility defensively, playing second base, shortstop, third base and outfield. On Friday, he also reinforced the notion that he can be dangerous with his bat.

At 20-21, the Diamondbacks have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2022 season, as many expected them to be at or near the bottom of the league standings.