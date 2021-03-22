Former UH baseball standout Josh Rojas enjoying hot start to spring training with Arizona Diamondbacks

Josh Rojas has simply been on a tear to start spring training for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The former University of Hawaii infielder is hitting .340 with three home runs through 17 spring training and leads the MLB with 18 hits thus far, reaching base safely in 15 straight games. Rojas attributes his torrid start to the head start he got in the offseason.

“I’ve been feeling really good as of lately. I think this offseason I just focused on getting my body right, getting my swing ready, getting everything ready for the start of spring training instead of using spring training as kind of that normal process of getting ready for the regular season,” Rojas told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I really got to know everybody on a personal level, that’s the biggest thing I was nervous about getting traded is you get so comfortable in a system and you know everybody and you get to a system and you don’t want to step on anybody’s toes, you don’t want to offend somebody, it’s like being the new kid in school.

“In a year, year and a half when the season got cut short, I’ve gotten to know all of our staff, all our players, and I really got comfortable asking questions, they’re willing to talk to me about things and it’s kind of a two-way street. Guys are also scared to approach you when you don’t approach them so now they’re coming to me with information and things to help me and I’m able to bounce ideas off them so just the whole environment has been a lot better this year.”

Rojas played the final two years of his college career at UH after a decorated junior college career at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix. After hitting .294 with five home runs as a senior in 2017, Rojas was taken in the 26th round of the MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Rojas steadily climbed his way through the minor league ranks before getting traded to the Diamondbacks during the 2019 trade deadline in a deal that sent Zack Grienke to Houston. Rojas made his MLB debut for his hometown team that August, and has proved has proved his value since with his defensive versatility, playing at multiple spots in the infield and outfield. Although his current career batting average in the majors is .206 with two home runs, Rojas feels as though he’s prepared for a breakout season. To Rojas, who was born and reared in Arizona, there’s no other team he’d do it for.

“It’s pretty awesome, especially the hometown team. Growing up, I rooted for the DBacks, I rooted for the Suns, the Cardinals I’m still a really big fan of and so when I got drafted it was kind of like being out of the state and having a different organization to worry about and then when I got to come back it’s like, ‘OK, now I’m all in,’” Rojas said. “I’m following the (Phoenix) Suns again, following the (Arizona) Cardinals of course and now I get to talk to my friends about how I’m out there trying to help my hometown team win. There’s nothing I hate more than losing so I think there’s a lot of the guys in the clubhouse along with myself that really want to win this year.”