Former UH and Rams LB Pisa Tinoisamoa happy the NFL is in Hawaii

Former University of Hawaii linebacker Pisa Tinoisamoa was a fan favorite when he played for the Warriors. But before this summer he hadn’t been back to Hawaii since he left for the NFL. And Wednesday was his first time in the Waianae area.

“This is the first time I’ve been out here,” said Tinoisamoa at the NFL Youth Education Town (YET) Clubhouse in Nanakuli. “I’ve played with a lot of guys from this side of the island. I always heard stories about it. So to finally be out here and the conditions and stuff, it means a lot to me. And it makes me understand why those players are those types of players. Because it’s not easy out here. So to finally come back and represent the Rams and to help out the youth is definitely something that I cherish.”

The upcoming Rams/Cowboys game is the first preseason game in Hawaii since 1976.

“I’m so happy that the NFL is back on the island,” said Tinoisamoa. “I’m so happy that it happened to be the Rams that are out here and the Cowboys. Just excited about that. I think it’s good for the island because UH, is great, nothing wrong with that, but it’s always good for the fans to see NFl, the big show.”

The Rams and the Cowboys play at 4:00 Saturday at Aloha Stadium.