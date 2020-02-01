Former Tulsa quarterback G.J. Kinne named new Hawaii offensive coordinator

Former Tulsa quarterback G.J. Kinne has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Hawaii football team.

Kinne was most recently on the staff of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he held the title of offensive special projects.

In 2018, Kinne was an offensive analyst at Arkansas. In 2017, he was a graduate assistant at SMU.

Kinne played for Graham at Tulsa after transferring from Texas. In the 2010 Hawaii Bowl, he threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-31 passing against UH in a 62-35 win.

Kinne played professionally from 2012 to 2016 before pursuing a career in coaching. His stints as a pro player include stops with the New York Jets, Omaha Nighthawks, San Antonio Talons, Eagles, New York Giants, Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Hawaii head coach Todd Graham said in a release. “He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. We are elated to have him lead our offense.”