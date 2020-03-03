Former SandBow Carly Kan to give back with creation of Great Walls Classic

After wrapping up her collegiate career in 2018, Carly Kan wants to give back to the game of beach volleyball by growing it.

Kan, who was a four-year indoor volleyball starter for Missouri, transferred home and played two seasons of beach volleyball for the University of Hawaii. Under her direction, the first edition of the Great Walls Classic is set for March 7 at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki. It is a beach volleyball tournament made for girls in the 14s, 16s and 18s age group.

“Basically just kind of wanted to give a reason to have some competition again. I think the beach volleyball here has grown so much thanks to the beach volleyball clubs who are specific to that,” Kan told KHON2. “I just wanted to put on something fun for all the girls because I know how important it is to have that sense of competition.”

Before becoming a two-time All-Big West selection in each of her UH seasons, Kan noticed a dearth of youth beach volleyball tournaments hosted in Hawaii during her childhood. The hope for the Great Walls Classic is to start a new tournament for young volleyballers to gain more exposure and experience.

“I grew up here, from Hawaii and I didn’t really have the opportunity to play too much beach growing up except for fun,” she said. “I think just having this type of tournament would be really awesome for girls who really want to aspire to just go to that next level and I think eventually we want this tournament to be a little bigger and grow, so we want to have girls, boys, women’s, men’s, and we hope eventually some people will want to come out to Hawaii to play in this event instead of the other way around. A lot of times, Hawaii players have to go to the mainland and we have to spend the money to go up there all the time.”

Entry into the tournament costs $10 per player, but the proceeds will go towards Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.

“I think as a beach volleyball player, it’s important to kind of really care where that comes from and that’s the beach and that’s the ocean,” Kan said. “I think it’s important that as players, we should always be advocating for clean beaches and everything.”

Players can register for the tournament by emailing oahuvolleyballassociation@gmail.com.