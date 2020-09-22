Former Saint Louis offensive lineman Nate Herbig making most of NFL opportunity

Heading into the 2020 NFL regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles were short-handed on the offensive line. Former Saint Louis standout Nate Herbig was thrown into the fire, and the Kauai native has delivered thus far.

Herbig, who joined the Eagles in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford, has started both games at right guard in the 2020 season.

Herbig has drawn praise for his performance thus far and has been viewed as a pleasant surprise.

Nate Herbig gave up only 1 QB hurry (0 sacks or hits) and was the 2nd highest graded guard so far in week 2.



He's been a real bright spot.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/jLFuBQ8gvi — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) September 21, 2020

Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Herbig paved the way for Miles Sanders on a five-yard touchdown run with 35 seconds left in the first half.

Nate Herbig and Lane Johnson with a hell of a combo on zone left. Herbig very smoothly helps a bit on the DT before transitioning to the LB.



Beautiful.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/VHgHtzBdWW — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) September 20, 2020

The Eagles ultimately lost 37-19 to the Rams and are 0-2. Herbig entered the locker room due to an injury but appears to be OK moving forward. On Sunday, the Eagles will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of 0-2 teams.

Here are how other players on 2020 NFL rosters with Hawaii ties fared in Week 2 of the season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Following Monday’s performance, Alualu had another standout performance in a 26-21 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The nose tackle recorded five tackles (three solo), including two tackles for loss and a sack.

Credit where credit is due to Tyson Alualu. Fantastic first two games to his season. Nice sack here. Batting the hands off him, then landing a sharp stab and swim to get the sack. pic.twitter.com/PwcsQx4L9w — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 21, 2020

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was active but did not record any statistics in a dramatic 40-39 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner was one of the defensive catalysts in a 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings, recording three total tackles which included 1.5 tackles for loss and a safety.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Tennessee Titans (Saint Louis): Correa was active but did not record any statistics in a 33-30 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn had a perfect day, making all three of his field goals as well as his lone extra point attempt. However, he did the bulk of the scoring for the Texans in a 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active and participated in special teams but did not record any statistics in a 23-20 overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill started for the Dolphins and recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, in a 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii): Henderson was on the active roster for the Bengals in a 35-30 loss on Thursday but did not record any statistics.

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp recorded a tackle on special teams in a 23-20 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa was active against the Green Bay Packers but did not record any statistics.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was ruled out for the second consecutive game as the Broncos lost 26-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted two times for a total of 87 yards in the team’s win over the Vikings. He also served as the holder for kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who made all four of his field goal attempts and two extra point attempts.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii): Seumalo started at left guard for the Eagles but exited with a knee injury. He was placed on the injured reserve list and is expected to miss extensive time.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa was active but did not play in a 31-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although Dolphins starter Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 31-of-his-47 passes for 328 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, Miami fans clamored for the Saint Louis product multiple times during the team’s home opener on Sunday.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai recorded six tackles (three solo) in a 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tavai’s six tackles were the second most on the team as rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah finished with seven.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City)

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)