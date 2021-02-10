Former Rainbows star Greg Garcia agrees to terms with Detroit Tigers

Former University of Hawaii standout Greg Garcia has agreed to terms with the Detroit Tigers.

The seven year veteran at the Major League level inked a minor league deal with the club and will receive an invite to Major League Spring Training later this month.

The Tigers have agreed to terms with INF’s Greg Garcia and Renato Núñez on Minor League contracts. Both players will receive invites to Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/ZbCeoSk7pl — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) February 10, 2021

Garcia, 31, posted a .529 OPS in 35 games with the San Diego Padres last season as a utility infielder.

The El Cajon, California native who was selected in the seventh round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Cardinals, owns a career .354 on-base percentage. Garcia, spent his first five big league seasons in St. Louis before spending two years with San Diego after the Padres claimed him off waivers in 2018.

While at UH, Garcia was a three time all-conference selection and helped guide the ‘Bows to a Western Athletic Conference tournament championship and the program’s most recent NCAA tournament appearance in 2010.