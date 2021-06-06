Former Rainbow Warrior turned premiere trainer Kenny Patton “blessed” to have athletes back in gym

Every business had to adapt during the pandemic to be successful. High performance training facilities that excel by working with athletes in person had to shift much of their session to virtual formats. Virtual training isn’t always the best to optimize results that is why former Rainbow Warriors defensive back turned premiere trainer Kenny Patton is happy to once again welcome his athletes back to inside the gym.

“I’m so fortunate and blessed to get back to work with these guys. You can tell by the energy, the intensity, they’re all bringing it and happy to be back,” Patton told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

The pandemic forced high performance training facilities to shift most of their workouts online. Not the most ideal way when it comes to achieving results, so former #GoBows Kenny Patton is "blessed" to welcome athletes back to @kptraining_PSP



Patton specializes in speed, strength, agility work that will be vital to athletes returning to action after a year of limited competition because it will help to prevent injury.

“We saw that in the NFL. There were a lot on injuries at the beginning of the season. You’re going to a lot more injuries coming through just because it’s the speed of the game is different cause you’re not use to moving the way you use to move. The goal is to prevent injuries, so getting them to train at high speeds and proper movements, making sure they can decelerate, accelerate the correct way is the name of the game.”

“The most important thing is being smart, making sure you’re getting recovery, making sure you go hard but you know when to shut it down. Not to do a ton of conditioning. Kids came from not doing anything to doing ten 100 yard sprints. That’s not the case. You have to slowly build your body back up.”

Patton works with athletes from all levels from youngsters to high school to college and professionals. He takes pride in the work he has been able to complete virtually and in-person over the last year as his clients head into their seasons.

“From the youth level, the kids are going to the mainland and doing really well, performing to the best of their abilities. My high school kids are getting ready for college. Think they’re going to go out their and dominate, pass their conditioning tests. Professional, college guys are also doing the best that they can to be ready to compete.”

Patton Sports Performances offers several different classes every day of the week and is located in Honolulu.