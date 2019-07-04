Former Rainbow Warrior Noah Allen named to Wizards NBA Summer League roster

Former University of Hawaii basketball all-conference standout Noah Allen’s NBA dreams continue this weekend in Las Vegas.

The 24-year old forward was named to the Washington Wizards Summer League roster after spending last season with the Wizards’ G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.

Allen averaged 10 points, 6-rebounds and 2-assists per game last season in the G-League, where he logged over 26-minutes per-outing.

In his lone season with the Rainbow Warriors in 2017, Allen, who was a transfer from UCLA, earned all-Big West first team honors. He led UH in points (15.7 ppg), rebounds (5.8 rpg) and steals (35), while topping the Big West in scoring (18.5 ppg) during league games.

The Wizards have announced their Summer League roster. No Mo Wagner because the trade isn’t official yet, but he is expected to play. pic.twitter.com/ngKuarmDAt — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) July 3, 2019

Allen’s first chance to hit the court with the Wizards, will be on Saturday in the team’s Summer League debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. The marquee-matchup nationally will mark as the NBA debut for top-overall pick Zion Williamson of the Pelicans and Rui Hachimura, who was selected ninth overall by Washington.

Tip-off between the Wizards and Pelicans is set for 4:00pm HST on ESPN.