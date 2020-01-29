Former Rainbow Warrior, Chiefs receiver Marcus Kemp enjoying ‘bittersweet’ Super Bowl experience in Miami

Three years after completing an MVP senior season at the University of Hawaii, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp has a chance to be fitted for a Super Bowl ring this Sunday in Miami, Florida.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Kemp has fought his way onto a roster for three consecutive seasons but won’t be playing against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the pre-season.

Kemp’s value to the team certainly warrants some Aloha if KC can secure its first championship since before the league merger. Despite having been sidelines for a historic run through the postseason, having shared the blood, sweat, and tears with his teammates over the years does allow the pass-catcher to embrace the experience.

“It’s obviously bittersweet. Being so close last year when I was playing the entire year and then being, I don’t want to say a game comes down to one play, but we were really a play away from being here last year. So, to know that and to get hurt and my team end up in the Super Bowl, that stings a little bit,” Kemp told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “But, I’m happy for everybody in the locker room, and everybody that I’ve been around for three years.”

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 28: Wide receiver Marcus Kemp #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kemp played in all sixteen games in 2018 as a special teams ace and reserve receiver. He scored touchdowns in his first two preseasons and was averaging over 12 yards per catch in exhibition play at the start of this season before suffering the injury.

“Yeah, I wish I was out there obviously, I wish I was running around but I can sit back and as time goes on I can enjoy being just around it, because this is something that not many people get to experience. I like to sit back and just think of it that way,” said Kemp.

Kemp, says his rehabilitation process has been a grueling one but has recently began running and he anticipates being ready for play next season. This week, he’ll enjoy what he hopes will be his last experience of being a spectator for many years to come.

“I get to be in Miami for a week and just enjoy the warm weather and beach because I’ve been in Kansas City after coming back from Hawaii, so it takes me back to my college days being back here, so I’m just enjoying that until this weekend comes and I get to watch my teammates go out there and perform.”

Kickoff between the 49ers and Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV is set for 1:30pm HST on KHON2.