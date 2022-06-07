The Los Angeles Sparks announced today that rookie guard, former University of Hawaii standout Amy Atwell has been waived.

Atwell, the 27th overall pick out of Hawaii, appeared in four games (one start) for Los Angeles averaging 0.8 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 8.0 minutes per contest.

Last week it was announced that Atwell, an Australia native would be playing for the Perth Lynx of Australia’s WNBL in the WNBA’s offseason for the 2022-23 WNBL season which begins in September.

Also announced on Tuesday was that Derek Fisher was dismissed as head coach and general manager. The Sparks are off to a 4-7 start, good for fourth place out of six teams in the Western Conference.