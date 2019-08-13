Former Rainbow Josh Rojas records two hits, first RBI in MLB debut with his hometown Diamondbacks

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 12: Josh Rojas #9 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs to first base on his first Major League hit – a single – in the sixth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 12, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Jake Lamb, Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly homered during a four-run sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-6 victory over the reeling Colorado Rockies on Monday night.







Josh Rojas had a pair of hits in his major league debut, including an RBI single in the seventh to make it 8-6. After his inaugural base hit in the sixth, the keepsake baseball was tossed into the dugout, where Eduardo Escobar playfully pretended to throw it into the crowd.

Rojas was acquired last month in the deal that sent right-hander Zack Greinke to Houston. Rojas became the 10th Arizona-born player to suit up for the Diamondbacks.

Rojas can play all over the field, but Lovullo wants to primarily use him in the outfield for now.

“We’re super-excited with his versatility,” Lovullo said. “At some point, we’ll transition over to everywhere.”

Save that ball!@JoshRojass recorded his first Big League hit before coming around to score his first run. pic.twitter.com/Do7fDxbkAG — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 13, 2019







Over the course of 13 pitches, Arizona went from trailing 6-3 to leading 7-6. Lamb started the comeback with a solo shot off reliever Jake McGee. Ahmed later hit a two-run homer and Kelly followed with a solo shot off Chad Bettis (1-6).

It was the Diamondbacks’ 27th comeback win of the season and keeps them in the thick of the wild-card chase.

Merrill Kelly (8-12) allowed four of his six runs in the first inning as he earned his first victory since June 12. Archie Bradley tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Trevor Story had two doubles and a solo homer for a Rockies squad that’s gone 13-32 since June 21. It’s the worst swoon by winning percentage in the National League over that time period and pretty much assured Colorado won’t be making a third straight playoff appearance.

The Rockies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first after Raimel Tapia and Tony Wolters each delivered two-out, two-run singles. Kelly threw 29 pitches in the frame.