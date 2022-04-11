The University of Hawaii football team continues to add to its team through the NCAA transfer portal.

Its latest addition is Kaulana Makaula, a former Punahou standout who played for USC from 2019 to 2021. On Monday, Makaula announced his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“From the outside looking in, I don’t have that much availability to what I can and can’t see so I’ve been tuned into social media, things that you guys post. Seeing the energy and the culture. Everything is established by culture and I think that coach Timmy Chang coming in being from the islands, being from Hawaii, playing for Hawaii, it just makes it that much more personal for him and I think that he’s going to do incredible things and for me coming over there, that’s my plan. Just to continue that the 808, we represent,” Makaula told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

Makaula was one of the state’s top safeties during his prep days at Punahou, earning consensus Hawaii All-State honors and a 2019 Polynesian Bowl invitation as a senior.

Makaula started off as a safety with the Trojans before being converted into a linebacker for the 2021 season, providing multiple ways in which he can be used in new UH defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro’s scheme. Although he played sparingly at USC with nine tackles in 10 career games, Makaula garnered numerous Power 5 offers upon entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season.

After playing a total of four games as a true freshman at USC in 2019, Makaula utilized a redshirt. Because the 2020 season did not count towards a given player’s eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Makaula will have three seasons of college eligibility remaining when he suits up for the ‘Bows and will be considered a redshirt sophomore as far as college eligibility is concerned in 2022.

“I’ve been here at USC for the last three years. I was blessed with the opportunity to play for (former USC) coach (Clay) Helton and I learned a lot from not just guys in my position room, but guys that are now in the NFL and I’m just now an open book,” Makaula said. “I’m going to take what I’ve learned from USC and bring it over to Hawaii but also with the mindset that Hawaii has a lot for me to learn and I can’t wait to just continue to put tools in my toolbox.”