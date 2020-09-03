Former Punahou football star Brian Suite passes away at 28

Former Punahou, Utah State and NFL safety Brain Suite passed away on Tuesday night after a battle with cancer.

He was 28 years old.

Suite was diagnosed with stage 4 soft tissue sarcoma last September. It was discovered one month after the passing of his father, Howard, who also died of cancer in August 2019.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Last November, friends and family rallied around Suite for a fundraiser, promoting the #BSuite, #BStrong and #BLieve mantras, encapsulating the qualities that made Suite a state champion in football, baseball and track, as well as an All-Conference selection in the Mountain West before a stint with the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

One of Suite’s biggest admirers was his cousin, Makua Marumoto. Marumoto, a standout volleyball player who is now a freshman for the University of Hawaii men’s team, recently got a tattoo honoring Suite.

Makua Maromot’s tattoo tribute

“I got it over my heart for a reason. That’s because my heart has been shaped by the way he lived his life and the things that he’s taught me forever now,” Marumoto told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “My heart will be his signature and his moniker, ‘Love B.’ I think that will definitely just be my daily reminder to live the way he lived.”

Suite is survived by his mother, Wendy, as well as countless friends, family members and former teammates who took to social media to mourn his passing on Wednesday.

“It just really goes to show what an amazing person he was, that he influenced a whole group of people. All of us, his family, his friends, everyone in the Punahou and Utah State community and obviously the Hawaii community just lived their life the way that he would live his life, the way he did his life,” Marmoto said. “He went up against one of the hardest things anyone could go up against and he fought so hard until the very end and I think that just shows the person he was.

“I live now for the both of us and I also now play for the both of us and I think that that’s gonna be a little extra motivation to give everything I have to this team and to this state.”