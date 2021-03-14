Former Maryknoll standout Justice Sueing set for first NCAA Tournament appearance with Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 14: Justice Sueing #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drives to the basket in the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half of the Big Ten Basketball Tournament championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Former Maryknoll standout and starting Ohio State forward Justice Sueing finally has a ticket to the big dance.

The first two years of Sueing’s college basketball career was spent at California, where the Golden Bears went a combined 16-47 in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. After redshirting the 2019-2020 season, Sueing earned a starting spot for the Buckeyes and is averaging 10.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

On Sunday, Ohio State (21-9) lost to Illinois 91-88 in overtime of the Big Ten Conference championship game but still did well enough to earn a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. OSU opens against Oral Roberts at 9 a.m. HST on Friday.

Sueing was born in Honolulu. His father, also named Justice, was a high-flyer for the University of Hawaii from 1994 to 1996 who averaged 17.3 points per game as a senior.

Justice Sueing Jr. started his prep career at Maryknoll before transferring to powerhouse Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot and his staff were certainly interested and offered the younger Sueing a scholarship, but he ultimately chose to sign with Cal among other offers.

After getting eliminated in the 2021 Big West tournament, Hawaii will not participate in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth year in a row. Big West champion UC Santa Barbara was named a 12 seed and drew Creighton in the West Region, and the Gauchos have already emerged as a popular upset pick.

Despite UH not being in the tournament, March Madness will feature a handful of figures with ties to the state.

Drew Buggs , a three-year starter at point guard for the Rainbow Warriors, will make his March Madness debut for Missouri when the Tigers take on Oklahoma at 1:25 p.m. HST on Saturday. Buggs’ role has dramatically decreased at Mizzou, where he’s averaging 1.8 points and 1.9 assists per game. After averaging 34.9 minutes per game in the 2019-2020 season for UH, Buggs is playing 13.4 minutes per game in the 2020-2021 season.

Current San Diego State assistant coach Chris Acker , who spent two years at UH, will be coaching in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Acker was an assistant on the historic Hawaii team that beat Cal in the 2016 NCAA Tournament for the program's first and only win in the big dance.

In his first year at the helm at Iona, legendary basketball coach Rick Pitino led the Gaels to a MAAC championship but faces a steep challenge against second-seeded Alabama in the East Region on Saturday at 10 a.m. HST. Pitino started his coaching career as an assistant at UH in 1974 and was the team's interim coach in 1976.

Virginia point guard Kihei Clark's father, Malik, played collegiately for Hawaii-Hilo.

The full NCAA bracket can be seen below. A printable bracket can be found here.