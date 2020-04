John Matias, a former MLB player and Farrington standout, passed away on Tuesday. He was 75 years old.

Matias had a stint with the Chicago White Sox in 1970, registering 22 hits and two home runs in 58 games. He played first base and outfield.

Matias rose to fame when he belted four home runs in a state tournament game in a 13-1 win over Waimea on May 18, 1962. His record for most home runs in an HHSAA game still stands to this day.