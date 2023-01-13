Former Leilehua football standout Andrew Manley is now the head football coach at Moanalua.

Manley replaces Vince Nihipali, who stepped down in order to spend more time with his family.

Manley, who led Leilehua to an improbable state title in 2007, went on to play college football for New Mexico State and Eastern Illinois.

The Moanalua job will be Manley’s first as a head coach. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Guyer High School in Texas, as well as an assistant under former Kapolei offensive June Jones.