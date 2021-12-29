Former Kapolei standout Taulia Tagovailoa wins Pinstripe Bowl MVP

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins holds the MVP trophy after winning the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Former Kapolei standout quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named the Pinstripe Bowl MVP after guiding the Terrapins to a 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, completed 20 of his 24 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while running for 42 yards on four carries.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Terrapins closed out their 2021 campaign on a winning note and finished at 7-6.

Taulia Tagovailoa has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
PLAY OF THE WEEK
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR
Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 06 2022 04:24 am