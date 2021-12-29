Former Kapolei standout Taulia Tagovailoa wins Pinstripe Bowl MVP

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Taulia Tagovailoa #3 of the Maryland Terrapins holds the MVP trophy after winning the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Former Kapolei standout quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named the Pinstripe Bowl MVP after guiding the Terrapins to a 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, completed 20 of his 24 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while running for 42 yards on four carries.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Terrapins closed out their 2021 campaign on a winning note and finished at 7-6.

Taulia Tagovailoa has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.