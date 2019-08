BYU freshman linebacker Hirkley Latu has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The former Kahuku standout announced on social media this morning that he is leaving BYU.

Thank you cougar nation! pic.twitter.com/qOo1G7jENq — Hirkley Latu (@hirklatu) August 23, 2019

Latu served a two-year church mission after winning a state championship with the Red Raiders in 2015 and redshirted in 2018 upon his return.

Latu did not announce where he intends to transfer to.