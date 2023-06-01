Former ‘Iolani guard and Big Island native JJ Mandaquit was one of 12 players to make the final cut for the USA U16 basketball team on Thursday.

Mandaquit, who currently plays for Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah, is set to graduate high school in 2025. He currently holds offers from Chaminade, Portland, Hawaii, Washington State, Stanford and Utah State.

The 12-player roster was selected by the USA Basketball men’s developmental national team committee.

The U16 men’s national team will compete at the 2023 FIBA U16 Men’s Americas from June 5-11 in Merida, Mexico, which features eight teams from the FIBA Americas time zone. The top four teams will advance to the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.