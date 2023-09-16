Aaron Hunkin-Claytor was at the dinner table when he told his family he was ready to commit to a college basketball program. But first, he allowed his family members to guess where he was going.

They all guessed correctly: Hunkin-Claytor is coming home.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

On Saturday, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team gained a commitment from Hunkin-Claytor, a 6-foot-3 point guard, after he announced his intentions to play for UH on social media. He is an Oahu native who began his prep career at ‘Iolani, sharing the backcourt with JJ Mandaquit, before relocating with his family to Northern California last year.

“My family supported me through this all. When I announced my commitment to them, I first asked them where did they think I was going and going around the table and asked each person, and everyone said ‘Hawaii,'” Claytor told KHON2.com. “It just felt right and it was perfect for me.”

Hunkin-Claytor blossomed into a college prospect in the 2022-2023 high school season, where he earned a bevy of accolades, including Tri-County Athletic League Rock MVP after leading Salesian to an undefeated record in conference play.

But leaving home was hard for Hunkin-Claytor. He spent 14 years of his childhood on Oahu and grew up living in Laie and Wahiawa. His father, Mario, who served in the Army, moved the family to Northern California because of the college basketball potential he saw in his son.

“The transition process was a little hard for me, leaving all my friends behind at ‘Iolani that I made,” Hunkin-Claytor said. “But I think all my teammates, my family and my parents taking a risk on me and being supportive through it all, it really helped and the program here is really great at Salesian, the level is really high.”

After receiving over a dozen Division I offers, Hunkin-Claytor chose Hawaii among a final seven of UC Davis, Sam Houston State, Seattle, Radford, USC Upstate and North Carolina A&T. He chose Hawaii after also taking official visits to UC Davis and Sam Houston.

“For me, it’s really home. I spent 14 years of my life there. I had a great conversation with coach (Eran) Ganot over breakfast,” Hunkin-Claytor said. “It made me think that I really want to play for a place that loves me and I love it there, too, being back home.”

Hunkin-Claytor says football was originally his sport. He was a quarterback, but basketball eventually took over. His ability as a facilitator translated right away to the court, where he emerged as one of California’s leading playmakers in his junior season.

Hunkin-Claytor took a liking to multiple college teams in his upbringing, but “UH was always a dream. We always wanted someone from my family to go there and to have that opportunity to go and play there is really great.

“I never really envisioned myself playing basketball. I was a football player at first. Starting to play basketball then starting to get recruited by a bunch of schools and UH, they felt great and it was really nothing that I imagined it would be.”

Salesian is also the same high school that produced JoVon McClanahan, who is set to enter his second straight year as Hawaii’s starting point guard.

“We’ve had some conversations and everything he has is just great input,” Hunkin-Claytor saod of McClanahan. “He really gave me great advice when I went on my visit there.”

Hunkin-Claytor, who formerly used only his father’s surname, is adding his mother’s (Liania) maiden name to honor his Samoan heritage. Hunkin-Claytor will be a senior this fall and can sign his Letter of Intent as early as Nov. 8.

Salesian is also in talks as a potential addition to the 2023 ‘Iolani Classic field.