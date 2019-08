Honolulu’s Rico Garcia was called up to the Colorado Rockies today, and will start on the mound tomorrow against the Boston Red Sox, sources confirmed to KHON2 this afternoon.

Garcia, a Honolulu native, was scratched from his scheduled start for the Rockies’ minor-league affiliate, the Albuquerque Isotopes, earlier today.

He will take the place of German Marquez, who was sent to the 10-day injured list Monday due to arm inflammation, per CBS Sports.