Former Hilo, Kansas football defensive lineman Isi Holani dies at the age of 24

The Kansas football family mourns the loss of Tanikeni “Isi” Holani, who passed away on Saturday. He was 24 years old.

No cause of death was given.



“Myself and the Kansas Football family are saddened by the loss of one of our very own. He was a great member of our program and will always be remembered for his dedication to the Jayhawks. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. May you Rest In Peace, Isi Holani,” head coach Les Miles said.

The Kansas football family mourns the loss of Jayhawk Isi Holani. Our prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates.



Rest Easy, Isi #ForeverAJayhawkhttps://t.co/vVyiZre184 pic.twitter.com/1KmFzTPpCR — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 23, 2020



Holani played for the Jayhawks from 2016-18 as a defensive tackle, appearing in 17 games and registering 23 career tackles and 2.0 sacks. Holani spent his first two years at Reedley College and Riverside Community College, before becoming a Jayhawk in 2016.



Holani is a native of Kaumana, Hawaii, and was a standout for the Hilo Vikings before graduating from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts and Sciences degree in 2018.

“I’m truly lost for words, just … doesn’t seem real,” former KU defensive lineman Daniel Wise tweeted. “My great friend Isi Holani was called home early yesterday. He was a true warrior, a great man, friend and brother. Always in good spirits, and full of life! Love you bro.”

Wise, who is now with the Dallas Cowboys also shared on Twitter a video of Holani at Booth Memorial Stadium on his graduation day in 2018.

Holani graduated from KU with a Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts and Sciences.